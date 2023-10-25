This group of four Limousin-cross bullocks born in April and August 2022 and weighing 413kg sold for €1,150 (€2.78/kg).

Cork Marts Fermoy held its weekly cattle sale on Tuesday, 24 October. The sale totalled 860 entries which were met with a steady trade resulting in a 98% clearance. There was a reduction in the number of cattle on offer but there was a large entry of cull cows which is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

The large volume of cows was met with a firm trade with the well fleshed Friesian cows selling from €1.50/kg to €1.70/kg. Some prices included a Friesian cow weighing 720kg selling for €1,220 (€1.69/kg) and another Friesian cow weighing 760kg selling for €1,210 (€1.59/kg)

The poorer parlour cows were a tougher sell and ranged from €0.70/kg to €1.30/kg. There was a selection of forward and well conformed continental cows available which were met with an exceptional trade. Topping the section was a Simmental-cross cow weighing 860kg selling for €1,930 (€2.24/kg) followed by a Limousin-cross cow weighing 850kg selling for €1,900 (€2.24/kg).

Bullocks

The bullocks were met with a vigorous trade with an increased appetite for all in spec bullocks weighing over 500kg with a 10 to 15cent/kg rise on the previous fortnight.

The top end ranged from €2.30/kg to €2.91/kg which included a Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 640kg that sold for €1,780 (€2.78/kg) and the traditional types were not to be outdone with four Angus bullocks weighing 650kg selling for €1,640 (€2.52/kg).

The lighter bullocks were predominantly traditional crosses. The trade for these types remained steady with prices ranging from €1.50/kg €2.37/kg.

The heifer trade was on par with previous weeks and is continuing to hold firm. Angus and Hereford-cross heifers made up the majority in the 300kg to 400kg section with a top price of €880 paid for six Angus-cross heifers weighing 391kg (€2.25/kg) the general run of these heifers sold from €1.50/kg to €2.30/kg

The forward heifers were snapped up by finishers and agents with Charolais-cross heifers weighing 750kg selling for €1,990 (€2.65/kg) and a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 700kg sold for €1,850 (€2.64/kg).

Hereford and Angus heifers weighing 595kg sold to €1,390 and sat comfortably in the €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg bracket.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, Corrin Mart Manager Sean Leahy said, “there is a much bigger appetite for the quality forward Hereford, Angus and Continental cattle weighing 500kg plus and these are all seeing a 10c/kg to 15c/kg jump.

This Limousin-cross heifer born in September 2021 and weighing 540kg sold for €1,350 (€2.50/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 465kg sold for €1,080 (€2.32/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 750kg sold for €1,990 (€2.65/kg).

This group of three Limousin-cross bullocks born in March and April 2022 and weighing 446kg sold for €1,270 (€2.84/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks born in June 2022 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,180 (€2.91/kg).

This group of five Charolais-cross bullocks born in April and June 2022 and weighing 507kg sold for €1,470 (€2.90/kg).

This group of four Angus-cross bullocks born in May and August 2021 and weighing 470kg sold for €1,090 (€2.32/kg).

This group of nine Friesian bullocks born in January 2022 and weighing 491kg sold for €990 (€2.02/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bullock born in April 2022 and weighing 640kg sold for €1,780 (€2.78/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock born in September 2021 and weighing 635kg sold for €1,530 (€2.41/kg).

This Angus-cross bullock born in November 2021 and weighing 575kg sold for €1,500 (€2.61/kg).