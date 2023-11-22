This Hereford-cross heifer born in February 2023 and weighing 320kg sold for €650 (€2.03/kg).

Tipperary Town Mart held its weekly general cattle sale on Friday last, with trade for forward-type store cattle and well-fleshed cull cows brisk as demand for winter finishing units and exporters heats up.

Exporters were active for both bullocks and heifers for short-keep finishing, with prices reflecting demand.

Dairy beef cattle made up the majority of the drystock section, with the largest cohort being spring 2022-born bullocks and heifers.

In the bullock section, forward store types weighing 450kg to 500kg traded for €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg in the main, with bullocks carrying a greater fat cover and better shape seeing the best demand and prices.

Sample prices

Sample prices included an Angus-cross bullock weighing 495kg selling for €1,250 (€2.53/kg), a Hereford-cross weighing 445kg selling for €1,120 (€2.52/kg) and a Limousin-cross weighing 430kg selling for €940 (€2.19/kg).

Lighter bullocks weighing 300kg to 400kg contained more continental types and some lighter Friesians.

Charolais-cross bullocks averaged €2.50/kg, with Limousin-cross coming in lower at €2.31/kg.

Dairy beef stock

Traditional breed dairy beef stock averaged €2.38/kg, while Friesian bullocks saw price heavily dependent on quality, with €1.80/kg for lesser types rising to €2/kg and above for heavier cattle with more condition.

Heifer trade was slightly ahead of that of the steers, with short keep or finished heifers close to the 480kg to 520kg mark seeing the highest demand.

Angus-cross heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg averaged €2.34/kg - 10c/kg ahead of bullocks - while Hereford-crosses averaged €2.35/kg.

Leading prices in this weight bracket were an Angus-cross heifer weighing 495kg selling for €1,250 (€2.53kg), with a Hereford-cross weighing 445kg selling for €1,120 (€2.52/kg).

Well-fleshed cows - irrespective of weight - were trading well, with prices fluctuating 15c/kg below and above the €2/kg mark for factory-fit lots.

Feeder cows traded between €1.50/kg and €1.80/kg in the main, with poor grading cows and those lacking significant flesh proving the toughest trade, with prices of €1/kg being achieved for some.

Mart manager Mark Donovan commented: “We had a surprisingly bigger sale this week.

“Quality is slipping slightly, but there are more customers around the ring trying to replenish stock.”

In pictures

This Hereford-cross bullock born in May 2021 and weighing 550kg sold for €1,230 (€2.24/kg).

This group of six Friesian-cross bullocks born in March 2022 and weighing 440kg sold for €780 (€1.77/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 395kg sold for €850 (€2.15/kg).

This group of five Hereford-cross bullocks born in April 2022 and weighing 360kg sold for €980 (€2.72/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross weanling bull born in February 2023 and weighing 235kg sold for €430 (€1.83/kg).

This group of five Hereford-cross heifers born in March 2022 and weighing 395kg sold for €790 (€2.00/kg).

This Limouisn-cross weanling bull born in November 2022 and weighing 410kg sold for €930 (€2.27/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in November 2022 and weighing 340kg sold for €800 (€2.35/kg).

This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross weanling bulls born in February 2023 and weighing 350kg sold for €810 (€2.31/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in November 2022 and weighing 405kg sold for €840 (€2.07/kg).