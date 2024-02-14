These pair of May 2022 born Charolais heifers weighed 590kg and sold for €1,500 (€2.54/kg).

Enniscorthy Mart had a big show of cattle at its weekly sale on Tuesday of this week, with 570 animals moving through the ring.

Demand was good and the trade was very good for forward stores and heavy heifers and bullocks.

Top call in the cow ring went to a 880kg Limousin-cross cow which sold for €2,210 (€2.51/kg).

In the heifer ring, the top price went to a 675kg Salers heifer which sold for €2,220 (€3.29/kg).

In the bullock ring, the top price went to a 785kg Limousin bullock which sold for €2,550 (€3.27/kg).

Factory feedlots and finishers were all in attendance, hungry for stock.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Enniscorthy Mart manager Kevin Murphy said: “We had a great yard of cattle at this week’s sale, with some great forward store and finished cattle which met great demand.

“Calf numbers are also ramping up, with over 500 calves in our sale on Wednesday. The beef-cross calf is a real solid trade, with the Friesian bull calf being back a little on last year’s prices. Exporters are only really getting going, so demand will hopefully pick up in the next few weeks.”

Enniscorthy Mart holds its weekly cattle sales on Tuesday, with a calf and sheep sale taking place every Wednesday.

In pictures

This February 2021 born Simmental heifer weighed 710kg and sold for €1,840 (€2.59/kg).

This March 2022 born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 645kg and sold for €1,750 (€2.71/kg).

This March 2022 born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 670kg and sold for €1,800 (€2.69/kg).

This April 2022 born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 590kg and sold for €1,640 (€2.77/kg).