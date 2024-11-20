This Belgian Blue heifer weanling weighed 290kg and sold for £2,050 (€2,470).

Friday last saw the annual fatstock show and sale take place at Swatragh Livestock Mart located just outside Maghera, Co Derry.

Demand was good, with a brisk trade observed for all stock on show. There was a selection of both sheep and cattle on offer on the night.

A walk through the pens showed that there was big influence of Belgian Blue and Limousin genetics, with producers trying to breed U and E grade show-type cattle for the sale, with these types claiming top prices.

Slaughter-fit cattle are in short supply in Northern Ireland at the moment and butchers were out in force snapping up anything with flesh for the Christmas market.

Heavy Charolais

There was a selection of heavy Charolais bullocks also offered, with a high of £3.07/kg (€3.70/kg) being paid for a spring 2022-born 730kg Charolais bullock, with the hammer falling at £2,240 (€2,680 or €3.67/kg).

The show-type beef heifers also claimed high prices, with £3,100 (€3,734) or £4.63/kg (€5.58/kg) being paid for a 670kg Limousin heifer.

The general run of beef heifers sold from £2.80/kg to £3.40/kg (€3.37/kg to €4.10/kg) for R and U grade types, with better-conformed E grade types claiming above £3.80/kg (€4.69/kg).

The highest price per kilo of the sale was claimed by a 2024-born roan Limousin heifer weighing 290kg fetching £7.07/kg (€8.51/kg).

This heifer was sold for breeding, with the highest prices on the night going to the breeding heifers.

Lambs

There was a good display of well-fleshed and butcher-type heavier lambs on show also, with a top price of £205 (€247) claimed for a pair of 42kg Beltex-cross ewe lambs.

Plainer-type sheep from 38kg to 45kg made between £145 (€175) and £170 (€205).

Speaking to farmers on the night, there was a general feeling that the sale was smaller than usual due to fewer suckler and sheep producers in the area.

That being said, the cattle on display were of top quality and turned out very well, with many young farmers showing stock. Many of these younger stock people claimed the top prices and prizes on the night, giving much-needed and deserved confidence to both younger and older producers in the area.

Swatragh Livestock Mart holds its sheep sale on Saturday and general cattle sale on Monday.

In pictures

These pair of Beltex cross butchers lambs weighed 44kg and sold for £210 (€253) pictured with John Kelly and owner John Armstrong.

This Charolais heifer weighed 580kg and sold for £2,180 (€2,626).

This Limousin heifer weighing 540kg sold for £2,240 (€2,699).

This Belgian Blue heifer weighed 590kg and sold for £2,500 (€3,012).

This Charolais bullock weighed 730kg and sold for £2,240 (€2,699).

This Charolais bullock weighed 690kg and sold for £1,930 (€2,325).

This Limousin heifer weighed 310kg and sold for £1,380 (€1,662).

The overall champion of the show and sale went to this Limousin heifer weighing 670kg and selling for £3,100 (€3,735).

This Limousin heifer weighing 560kg sold for £1,800 (€2,169).

This Belgian Blue heifer weighing 440kg sold for £1,600 (€1,928).