Central Auctions Roscrea Mart witnessed an insatiable appetite for slaughter-fit heifers and cows at its fatstock shows and sales held last Saturday and Monday respectively.

The heifer show and sale also witnessed continued sharp demand from specialist in-calf heifer producers for any top-quality breeding types on offer.

The trade was vibrant, with in excess of 100 heifers selling for upwards of €2,500 and 30 of these topping €3,000/head.

MartBids analysis of the 550 heifers on offer shows almost 250 weighing upwards of 600kg recording a fine average of €3.76/kg, with the top third of heifers selling for €4.31kg and the bottom third €3.34/kg.

The average price per kilo for another 200-plus heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg was slightly lower, but still vibrant, with the top third selling for €3.88/kg (average of €3.52/kg).

There was a significant number of Angus-cross, Hereford-cross and Belgian Blue-cross heifers bred from the dairy herd included in this category and selling from €3/kg to €3.47/kg for slaughter-fit lots.

The top third of heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg averaged €3.70/kg, with the majority of heifers being Limousin-cross and Charolais-cross.

Prices for the average and bottom third of heifers sold from €3/kg to €3.32/kg, with Aberdeen Angus-cross and Hereford-cross heifers selling from €3/kg to €3.37/kg.

Buyers from Northern Ireland were also prominent in Monday’s cow sale and competed with wholesale buyers and agents from plants most active in the cow trade.

Over 22% of the entry of in excess of 320 cows sold above the €2,500/head mark, with some exceptional-quality cows on offer and headline-grabbing prices from €4,000 to €4,650. However, it was arguably lesser-quality cows that most excited vendors for the majority of cows on offer.

For example, the bottom third of cows according to MartBids analysis recorded an average price of €2.22/kg, with fleshed Friesian cows selling from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg and hitting as high as €2.60/kg to €2.70/kg.

Lesser-quality O grading and R grading traditional-bred and Limousin, Simmental and Belgian Blue-cross cows sold from €2.70/kg to €3/kg, while demand for better-quality continental cows was insatiable.

The top third of cows recorded an average price of €3.59/kg, with good-quality continental cows selling from €3.20/kg to €3.70/kg, while upwards of 20 cows sold from €3.70/kg to €4.77/kg.

In pictures

This reserve champion Belgian Blue-cross heifer born 20/03/2023 and weighing 695kg sold for €4,950 (€7.12/kg).

Weighing 585kg, this Belgian Blue-cross heifer born 30/06/2023 sold for €2,120 (€3.63/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 585kg and born 10/05/2023 sold for €2,000 (€3.42/kg).

Weighing 580kg, this Belgian Blue-cross heifer born 15-03-2023 sold for €2,600 (€4.48/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 555kg and born 01/10/2022, sold for €1,960 (€3.53/kg).

Three Charolais-cross heifers born June 2023 and weighing 533kg on average sold for €1,820 (€3.41/kg).

This top-quality Limousin-cross heifer weighing 800kg and born 20/03/2023 sold for €4,800 (€6/kg).

This quality Charolais-cross heifer weighing 770kg and born 16/07/2022 sold for €2,760 (€3.58/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 750kg and born 17/03/22 sold for €3,000 (€4/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born 19/02/23 and weighing 475kg sold for €1,600 (€3.79/kg).

Weighing 645kg, this Limousin-cross heifer born 30/10/22 sold for €2,320 (€3.60/kg).

This prizewinning Belgian Blue heifer weighing 80kg and born 05/09/22 sold for €6,200 (€7.75/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 650kg and born 27/06/22 sold for €2,420 (€3.72/kg).

Weighing 710kg, this Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €2,840 (€4/kg).

This red Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 800kg and born 10/04/22 sold for €3,500 (€4.38/kg).