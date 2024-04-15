Numbers held at just over 1,500 in Bandon Mart this week.

Calf numbers have stabilised at Bandon Mart, with 1,536 calves - three less than last week - going through the ring at this week’s calf sale.

This is a similar number to the same sale last year too.

Trade has held firm at the west Cork venue, with about three quarters of the Angus- and Hereford-cross calves on offer selling for between €80 and €230 this week.

Yet again, calves of both breeds could be found at the upper and lower end of prices, but the vast majority sold within the aforementioned price range.

A small number of calves under six weeks of age broke the €300 mark, but examples of these were few and far between.

Blue prices

Calves under 60kg were the ones most likely to sell for less than €100 and the lighter they were, the lower the price.

That said, compared with sales in the second half of March, there were far fewer that sold for under €20/head at this Monday's sale.

Belgian Blue-crosses that weighed close to 80kg seemed to be the only type of calf that was consistently coming close to or exceeding €300.

Belgian Blues and Simmentals were the main breeds flying the flag for continental-crosses and similar to most beef-cross calves, they could be found anywhere along the price range. Friesians were very scarce this week, with shippers active for their spec calf and farmer buyers competing for older, heavier calves.

Exporters were paying between €30 and €80 for shipping-type calves regardless of breed.

There was a bit more activity from calf shippers for beef-cross calves this week, with up to €150 paid for stronger calves. Numbers are expected to hold at a similar level for the next few weeks.

In pictures

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €73 to €165 weighed 77kg and sold for €220.

These nine-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 86kg and sold for €120.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calves weighed 77kg and sold for €345.

This five-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 67kg and sold for €60.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 83kg and sold for €240.

This six-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €115 weighed 84kg and sold for €205.

This two-week-old Simmental-cross bull calf weighed 45kg and sold for €25.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €46 to €59 weighed 48kg and sold for €12.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf with a CBV of €111 weighed 82kg and sold for €225.

This five-week-old Simmental-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €144 weighed 92kg and sold for €360.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €44 to €47 weighed 71kg and sold for €220.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves with CBVS ranging from €60 to €98 weighed 63kg and sold for €110.

These six-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€41 to -€6 weighed 63kg and sold for €60.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €58 to €81 weighed 56kg and sold for €135.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calves weighed 51kg and sold for €190.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 59kg and sold for €110.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 64kg and sold for €215.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 75kg and sold for €260.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 67kg and sold for €115.

This five-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 67kg and sold for €70.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf weighed 61kg and sold for €245.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 58kg and sold for €90.