These June 2022-born Charolais-cross heifers weighed 751kg and sold for €2,860 (€3.81/kg).

The ringside was packed in Kanturk Mart for the Duhallow mart’s annual fatstock show and sale on Tuesday last.

It proved to be an all-family affair when it came to deciding the champion, where John O’Connor from Castlecor, Mallow, edged out his father Denis to win supreme champion.

His Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 710kg and sold for €3,600 (€5.07/kg).

Denis had a bit of revenge, as his June 2022-born bullock was the sale topper.

The Belgian Blue-cross weighed 885kg and sold for €4,350 (€4.92/kg).

Anywhere from €3.50/kg to €4/kg was the going rate for continental-crosses, while traditional beef breeds in the show and sale were making from €3/kg to €3.4.5/kg.

Factory demand was very evident, with similar prices paid for forward cattle in the general sale.

Factory-fit fleshy Friesian cows were making from €1.90/kg up to €2.50/kg.

That price range was in the general sale, not just for those in the show and sale.

The going rate for cows needing further feeding was €1.50/kg to €1.70/kg, with cows requiring more condition making from €1/kg to €1.30/kg.

Solid demand

There were almost 500 cattle on offer across all section, with 130 in the fat stock section alone. Demand was solid, with €3/kg the going rate for Angus- and Hereford-cross weanlings and anywhere from €2/kg to €2.40/kg available for Friesian bull runners.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe said: “It’s a complete and utter sellers’ market at the moment. Prices are over the moon.

“You’re seeing €3/kg for plainer-type bullocks and we had all the factory buyers looking for the best of cattle and getting them, but they paid well for it.

“There’s no stopping dry cows at the moment. We had one man who sold 12 cows out of the parlour this morning and he averaged €1,200.”

This sale marked the end of O’Keeffe’s tenure as manager as he retires following it.

“I’ve been here 25 great years and I’ve met fantastic people here and this is my last sale in charge.

“Colette O’Connell takes over as manager after 10 years running the office and I have no doubt she’ll drive it on better again and I wish her every bit of luck. I’d like to thank her and the staff in the yard and office too. Some of them have been here since I’ve started. We’ve always had great craic and while you’d want a thick skin at times, it’s all good fun. I’ll miss that.”

In pictures

This July 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer was supreme champion of the show and sale. She weighed 710kg and sold for €3,600 (€5.07/kg).

This April 2022-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 705kg and sold for €2,500 (€3.55/kg).

This February 2023-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 665kg and sold for €2,500 (€3.76/kg).

This November 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 760kg and sold for €2,850 (€3.75/kg).

This April 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 645kg and sold for €3,100 (€4.81/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 745kg and sold for €2,900 (€3.89/kg).

These September 2022-born Charolais-cross heifers weighed 678kg and sold for €2,500 (€3.69/kg).

This January 2021-born Limousin-cross cow weighed 935kg and sold for €3,400 (€3.64/kg).

This May 2022-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 730kg and sold for €2,850 (€3.90/kg).

This January 2023-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 585kg and sold for €2,000 (€3.42/kg).

This June 2022-born Belgian Blue cross bullock was reserve champion of the show and sale. He weighed 885kg and sold for €4,350 (€4.92/kg).

This May 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 735kg and sold for €2,350 (€3.20/kg).

There was a 100% clearance at Kanturk Mart's annual fatstock show and sale.

Judges Peter O'Connell, George Grant and Jim Horgan make their final decisions around the overall champion at Kanturk Mart's fatstock show and sale.