This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 490kg sold for €1,200 (€2.45/kg).

Granard Mart’s general cattle sale on Wednesday last 11 September saw a total of 359 cattle pass through the yard, with a 93% clearance recorded.

Mart manager Jodie Reilly reported firm demand for all types of lots across the sale.

“There was a good mix of store type and finished cattle, with agents active for heavy cattle, while stores were predominantly scooped up by farmer buyers, with activity levels of buyers for feedlots being slightly lower this week.”

Over 200 bullocks passed through the ring, with top-end heavy, short-keep lots at 600kg-plus selling for €2.90/kg to €3/kg, with Jodie noting that lighter stores were ahead by 20c to 30c/kg.

“Nice-quality lighter stores were a firmer trade, with farmers anxious for these types. Continental bullocks were selling for as high as €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg.”

Top price per kilo in the bullock ring was a Charolais-cross bullock born May 2023 and weighing 395kg selling for €1,350 (€3.42/kg).

Heifer trade

Some 120 heifers came under the hammer, again with Jodie reporting that farmer demand dominated trade, with exporters active for high-end types, taking these lots out of contention with a marked increase in price in lower-quality cattle compared with last year.

“They are targeting those exceptional lots, which has really put a floor on cattle throughout the year,” he noted.

Both finished and store type cows were on offer on the day. At the lower end, Friesian cows still in milk sold at €1.60/kg to €1.70/kg, while better-quality suckler types sold at €2.50/kg to €2.60/kg in the main.

Top price in the cull cow ring was a 2017-born Charolais cross cow weighing 970kg selling for €2,450 (€2.53/kg).

Weanlings

Monday’s weanling sale (16 September) saw a similar situation to the store cattle, with exporters scooping up high-end lots, while farmers battled among themselves for plainer types.

A marked increase was seen on trade compared with the week prior, with the top third of weanlings selling for €3.35/kg, up 8c/kg according to Martbids analysis.

Charolais dominated in numbers, with smaller numbers of Limousin and Belgian Blue being turned out.

“We are starting to see weanlings really come out in numbers now, with Monday’s sale having 120 bulls and 70 heifers selling on the day,” noted Jodie.

Top price from Monday night’s sale was a Charolais-cross bull born February 2024 and weighing 350kg selling for €1,320 (€3.77/kg).

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 510kg sold for €1,100 (€2.16/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born May 2023 and weighing 365kg sold for €1,030 (€2.82/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 410kg sold for €1,050 (€2.56/kg).

This 2011 born Charolais-cross cow weighing 755kg sold for €1,890 (€2.50/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born March 2023 and weighing 585kgsold for €1,750 (€2.99/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born March 2023 and weighing 555kg sold for €1,590 (€2.86/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born February 2023 and weighing 545kg sold for €1,540 (€2.84/kg)

This Charolais-cross bullock born March 2023 and weighing 535kg sold for €1,610 (€3.01/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born December 2022 and weighing 680kg sold for €1,730 (€2.54/kg).

This 2008 born Limousin-cross cow weighing 625kg sold for €1,200 (€1.92/kg).