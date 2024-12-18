While numbers may be dropping of in marts around the country over the last few weeks, prices certainly show no sign of abating and Kingscourt Mart was no exception to the rule last Thursday.

Top call of the sale went to a 900kg Charolais dry cow selling for €2,750. Top-quality heavy dry cows were making around €3/kg, with big demand from factory agents for fleshed cows.

Lighter store cows that would require some feeding were trading for €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg, with dairy types back at €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Top-quality heavy stores were making €3.30/kg to €3.50/kg. Lesser lighter types were trading for €3/kg to €3.40/kg depending on weight and quality. Dairy-cross Angus and Hereford heifers weighing around 400kg were trading at €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg, with quality a big factor in the price being paid.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Kingscourt Mart manager Lisa Keenan said: “We had a good yard of cattle for the time of year with great demand for all types.

“Farmer buyers dominated the trade, with a lot of demand for forward store cattle in the sale. I’d like to thank all our buyers and sellers for the support in 2024 and wish everybody a happy Christmas and prosperous 2025.”

Kingscourt will hold its last cattle sale of 2024 on Thursday 19 December.

In pictures

This Charolais heifer weighed 790kg and sold for €2,650 (€3.35/kg).

This Limousin bullock weighed 465kg and sold for €1,660 (€3.57/kg).

This Simmental heifer weighing 420kg sold for €1,220 (€2.90/kg).

This Belgian Blue bullock weighed 655kg and sold for €2,030 (€3.10/kg).