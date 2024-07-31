This June 2022 born Aberdeen ANgus bullock weighed 600kg and sold for €1640 (€2.73/kg)

This October 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 460kg and sold for €1,480 (€3.22/kg).

While the Galway Races means that marts are quiet this week in Co Galway, Loughrea Mart had over 200 cattle at its general cattle sale last Saturday.

Most marts shut down in Galway for race week, so this likely brought out a few extra numbers given the break coming this week.

Loughrea Mart manager Kevin Holland said: “Numbers have been very steady over the last two months.

“We usually see a big dip off in July, but numbers held very firm this year the whole way through the summer.

“It’s a combination of grass supplies being tighter than usual and also farmers capitalising on the solid trade we have seen in Loughrea over the past few months.”

Forward cattle supplies appear to be drying up in marts this week around the country and Kevin said that fleshed cattle had certainly dropped back in numbers last Saturday.

Factory agents are hungry for slaughter-fit cattle and they pushed prices at last Saturday’s sale.

Heavy bullocks saw a top price of €3.08/kg, while heavy heifers hit a top of €3.14/kg.

Lighter cattle were also in demand, with bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket hitting a top of €3.68/kg.

A number of quality white Charolais bullocks topped out the sale.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus heifers ranged in price from €2.30/kg to €2.60/kg for better types.

Factory agents are also snapping up cull cows, especially heavy well-fleshed cows.

Cull cows hit a high of €2.70/kg at Saturday’s sale. Lighter store cows came in at €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg, depending on weight and quality.

Organic sale

Saturday’s event saw a special sale of organic cattle taking place. These are popping up all over the country and Loughrea Mart is planning on holding four special organic sales annually.

Demand was good, with all cattle being purchased by organic farmers.

A large feeder ended up buying all the bullocks, with good demand for store cattle as well. Quality was good and the prices paid reflected that.

Sale dates

Loughrea Mart will open again on Thursday 8 August for its annual sheep show and sale at 10.30am.

Prizes for various different pens of sheep, including best ewe lambs and best breeding hoggets, will be given out.

The next cattle sale will take place on Saturday 10 August. Special Friday night weanling sales will commence in September.

In pictures

This May 2023-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 270kg and sold for €720 (€2.67/kg).

This June 2023-born Limousin bullock weighed 450kg and sold for €1,440 (€3.20/kg).

This December 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 480kg and sold for €1,640 (€3.42/kg).

This June 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 465kg and sold for €1,310 (€2.82/kg).

This April 2023-born Charolais bullocks weighed 455kg and sold for €1,675 (€3.68/kg).

These pair of January 2023-born Charolais heifers weighed 453kg and sold for €1,540 (€3.40/kg).

This April 2022-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 570kg and sold for €1,500 (€2.63/kg).

This April 2022-born Hereford cross heifer weighed 655kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.66/kg).

This October 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 445kg and sold for €1,490 (€3.35/kg).

This April 2015 Specklepark cow weighed 655kg and sold for €1,490 (€2.27/kg).