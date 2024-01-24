This pair of Angus-cross heifers born April 2022 and weighing 438kg on average sold for €1,170/head (€2.92/kg).

Factory agents and finishers were prominent around the ring in Ballinrobe Mart on Wednesday as they looked to replenish yards after the Christmas period.

While finished types were low in numbers, forward type store heifers with a mix of continental and traditional breeds were on offer.

Heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg averaged €2.59/kg, up 11c/kg on the week prior, with the top third of heifers selling for €2.78/kg.

Heifers in the 500kg to 600kg bracket sold to an average of €2.59/kg, with the bottom third back to €2.43/kg.

Cull cows were a firm trade for both feeder and finished types, with an average of €2.13/kg recorded across the board.

Finished continental cows with good kill-out potential averaged €2.48/kg, while Friesian and poorer-quality suckler types were back down to an average of €1.64/kg.

A small show of bullocks saw a large price variance in line with quality, with the top third of bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg selling for €2.48/kg, with the bottom third €1/kg below this.

Continental weanling bulls met with a good trade, with an average of €3.03/kg recorded for those between 200kg and 300kg and an average of €2.73/kg for those 300kg and over.

Weanling heifers between 200kg and 300kg sold to an average of €2.98/kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2021 and weighing 585kg sold for €1,580 (€2.70/kg)

This Angus-cross heifer born March 2022 and weighing 400kg sold for €950 (€2.37/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born January 2023 and weighing 465kg sold for €1,150 (€2.57/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 390kg sold for €1,250 (€3.20/kg).