There was a big selection of runners at Kanturk Mart with Friesians making around €2/kg. The bull calves pictured weighed 234kg and sold for €470 (€2.01/kg).

The slip in suckler numbers is being felt a bit more in areas where dairy and beef herds meet and the Duhallow region in northwest Cork would be such an area.

Suckler weanling numbers were back at Kanturk Mart for its annual weanling show and sale on Tuesday last, but dairy runners filled the gap.

Trade was solid throughout, with €3/kg to €3.65/kg paid for continental weanlings, but the volume of numbers from previous years weren’t the same as before.

Speaking after the event, mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe said: “We didn’t have great numbers at the autumn sale last year, so this year we said we’d have one big weanling sale for spring and autumn-born calves.

“Trade was as good as other years and we noticed very good demand when it came to the runners.”

Spring 2024-born Friesian bull calves were making from €1.95/kg to €2.10/kg, with Angus- and Hereford-crosses selling for up to €2.80/kg.

Forward cattle remain a super trade at the north Cork venue.

“The dry cows took the biscuit altogether. There’s fierce demand from factory buyers and you’re looking at €1.60/kg to €1.70/kg for the poorer Friesian cows now.”

In pictures

This January 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 356kg and sold for €1,130 (€3.17/kg).

This November 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 430kg and sold for €1,390 (€3.23/kg).

This November 2023-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 494kg and sold for €1,790 (€3.62/kg).

This February 2024-born Angus-cross bull weighed 328kg and sold for €1,210 (€3.69/kg).

This January 2024-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 432kg and sold for €1,500 (€3.47/kg).

This February 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 380kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.16/kg).

This January 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 420kg and sold for €1,340 (€3.19/kg).

This January 2024-born belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 392kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.06/kg).

This April 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 267kg and sold for €820 (€3.01/kg).

This February 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 388kg and sold for €1,180 (€3.04/kg).

This March 2024-born Simmental-cross bull weighed 364kg and sold for €1,270 (€3.49/kg).