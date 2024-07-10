This Charolais-cross heifer born January 2023 and weighing 485kg sold for €1,280 (€2.64/kg).

Downward pressure on beef price did little to dull the appetite of customers at Castlerea Mart’s general cattle sale on Thursday last, with nearly all types of stock seeing a decent price lift on the week prior.

Store bullocks and heifers were the greatest in number and also saw the greatest demand, with 330 of the 356 animals passing through the ring selling, giving a clearance rate of 93%.

Light store heifers below 400kg were small in number, but recorded a significant average price rise of 32c/kg on the week prior, jumping from €2.56/kg to €2.88/kg.

Heifers weighing in between 400kg and 500kg sold to an average of €2.77/kg, up 16c/kg on the week previous, with the top third of heifers up 13c/kg (from €2.85/kg to €2.98/kg), with the bottom third up 17c/kg on last week (from €2.38/ to €2.55/kg).

Forward stores and finished dairy beef stock in the 500kg to 600kg bracket also recorded a price increase of 7c/kg on the week previous, with heifers of this weight selling to an average of €2.97/kg.

Bullocks

Trade for bullocks was equally as buoyant as that for the heifers.

Light bullocks from 350kg to 400kg clocked in at an average price of €3/kg, aided by the small numbers on show and some high-end bullocks being turned out, which saw the top third of bullocks of this weight selling to an average of €3.58/kg.

Bullocks weighing from 400kg to 500kg and 500kg to 600kg sold to an average of €2.73/kg and €2.78/kg respectively, with lower numbers of bullocks in comparison to the heifers.

One pen of heavy bullocks weighing 600kg-plus sold to an average of €2.75/kg.

Cull cows saw a respective average of €2.26/kg being paid across the board.

Friesian cows and some first-cross beef cows lacking flesh and conformation saw prices of €1.40/kg to €2/kg paid for these types, which dragged averages down, while top-quality fleshed continental types rivalled bullocks and heifers in price, with €2.60/kg and higher being achieved for these types.

Top price per kg in the cow ring was a Limousin-cross 2021-born cow weighing 690kg selling for €2,080 (€3.01/kg).

Weanling numbers were on the low side, though demand for quality types remained firm.

Light bull weanlings from 200kg to 300kg saw the top third of calves sell for €3.13/kg, while 300kg to 400kg lots averaged €3.25/kg across all lots, with heavy bulls 400kg-plus selling to €3.29/kg.

In pictures

This Simmental-cross cow born May 2016 and weighing 940kg sold for €2,040 (€2.17/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull weanling born October 2023 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,390 (€3.43/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weanling born October 2023 and weighing 375kg sold for €1,170 (€3.12/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2023 and weighing 625kg sold for €1,930 (€3.09/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born August 2021 and weighing 565kg sold for €1,680 (€2.97/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer born February 2022 and weighing 510kg sold for €1,490 (€2.92/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weanling born August 2023 and weighing 295kg sold for €940 (€3.19/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock born May 2023 and weighing 365kg sold for €1,090 (€2.99/kg).

This Friesian-cross bullock born February 2023 and weighing 305kg sold for €730 (€2.39/kg).

This 2018-born Limousin-cross cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot sold for €1,780.