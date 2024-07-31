This Charolais-cross bullock born March 2023 and weighing 410kg sold for €1,180 (€2.88/kg).

Smaller mart numbers and a steadying in beef price over the past few weeks have put a floor on store prices, which was evident in Nenagh Mart on Tuesday last.

Just 121 animals passed through the ring, with 106 of these going on to be sold.

Trade was dominated by farmer buyers and finishers, with the trade dominated by store cattle.

Heifers were on the lighter side mostly, with heifers weighing 350kg to 400kg selling to an average of €2.27/kg, down 3c/kg on the week previous. Top-quality lots were 20c/kg above this.

Heifers above 400kg were in tight supply, with top-quality lots selling for €2.60/kg, up 17c/kg on last week.

No heavy heifers were present, with just three dry cows which sold for an average of €1.98/kg.

Bullocks were present in larger numbers and, similar to the heifers, were unchanged in price in general. Bullocks weighing from 350kg to 400kg sold to an average of €2.31/kg, up 6c/kg on the week prior.

More forward-type stores of dairy-beef breeding or lighter suckler types weighing 400kg to 500kg sold to an average of €2.26/kg, down 4c/kg on last week.

Heavy bullocks were in short supply, with just one pen weighing greater than 500kg. These sold to an average of €2.60/kg.

In pictures

This Hereford-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 425kg sold for €990 (€2.33/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born February 2023 and weighing 402kg sold for €970 (€2.41/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,125 (€2.77/kg).

This pair of Limouin and Simmental-cross bullocks born June 2023 and weighing 425kg sold for €1,100 (€2.59/kg).