This group of four Angus-cross heifer calves weighing 51kg sold for €65.

It’s been a week of mixed reports from mart managers, with numbers fluctuating up and down in different marts around the country, but Cork Marts Cahir certainly saw an increase in terms of cattle numbers in the week gone by.

Unusually, calf numbers also saw a spike this week, with over 1,100 calves flying through the sales ring in Cahir last Friday night.

While most would have been expecting a smaller sale, numbers were up, prices were strong and there were plenty of customers waving their hands, as 1,129 out of 1,131 calves on offer sold on the night.

After a tough few weeks, shippers are a hive of activity once again, showing a strong appetite for the stronger calves, while farmer buyers are beginning to take the back seat, which would be as expected as we head towards the end of April.

The trade was much improved on the week, with strong Angus bull calves typically selling from €60 up to €280 depending on type and quality.

Some standout reared Angus bull calves weighing around the 100kg mark achieved highs of €445 in some cases, as 49 customers both ringside and online had to fight for the better calves on offer.

Hereford and Angus heifers fell a little bit shy of this and ranged from €40 up to highs of €200 for those better-quality calves.

Similar to the bulls, the calves close to weaning pulled miles ahead and attracted prices as high as €325 on the evening.

In terms of Friesians, plainer, younger bull calves generally sold from €45 to €60, while those heavier, less-hungry types pushed well ahead and sold from €120 to €140.

A smaller selection of continental calves were on offer at Friday’s sale, but buyers were keen to secure what they could.

Continental bulls typically sold up to €400, while the continental heifer calves generally sold up to €335.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, Cork Marts general manager and Cahir Mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan said: “We had big numbers here Friday night for our weekly calf sale, although as we head towards the end of April, those numbers will start falling off.

“Exporters have been very active over the last 10 days or so and there has been a big improvement in the trade for those shipping-type calves.”

In pictures

This pair of Simmental-cross bull calves weighing 55kg sold for €155.

This Hereford-cross bull calf weighing 97kg sold for €320.

This pair of Angus-cross heifers weighing 52kg sold for €225.

This group of four Hereford-cross bull calves weighing 67kg sold for €150.

This pair of Hereford-cross bull calves weighing 68kg sold for €130.

This pair of Hereford-cross bull calves weighing 68kg sold for €165.

This pair of Angus-cross bull calves weighing 68kg sold for €170.

This group of three Hereford-cross bull calves weighing 57kg sold for €70.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf weighing 69kg sold for €315.