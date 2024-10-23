The Moyside and Shorthorn Shorthorn Club, which is based in the northwest, is celebrating 20 years in existence this year having set up the club in 2004.

It held its annual show and sale of Shorthorn heifers and some bulls last Saturday in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon.

The sale also included a major reduction of the famous Sligo-based Moygara herd of Michael McKeon.

Top price of the sale went to Moygara Willow926, a January 2022-born roan heifer. She was due to calve in early November and sold for €3,300.

Following close behind was a September 2023-born heifer from Lisa Dowd’s Cregga herd. Crega Vienna picked up reserve champion shorthorn at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore in August 2024 and was purchased by a Northern Ireland-based customer for €3,200. Another in-calf heifer from Brian Purcell sold for €2,900.

Clare-based Patrick Hehir sold his October 2023-born heifer sired by Hussar of Upsall for €3,050.

Top price in the weanling heifer section went to a March 2024 heifer from Trim-based John McLoughlin. The Caramba Na Gaillimhe-sired heifer sold for €2,600.

A January 2024 heifer from John McDermott’s herd sold for €2,250. The Shorthorn society premier sale takes place on Saturday 9 November in Carrick on Shannon.

In pictures

This March 2020 born Shorthorn cow sold with her March 2024 born heifer calf at foot and scanned back in calf again due in March 2025 with a heifer calf sold for €2,800.

This March 2023 born maiden heifer sold for €2,400.

This October 2023 born Shorthorn heifer sold for €3,050.

This July 2018 born cow sold with her heifer calf at foot and scanned back in calf due in April 2025 sold for €2,400.