Trade was red hot at the annual weanling show and sale at Iveragh Co-operative Mart in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry.

There was a weanling sale for the ages in Iveragh Co-operative Mart on Tuesday last for the south Kerry mart’s annual autumn-born bull weanling show and sale.

The lairage resembled a Charolais and Limousin tribute, as both breeds dominated proceedings and buyers competed both at the ringside and online.

It’s not too long ago that the target of selling a heavy weanling bull for €1,000 was the aim for suckler farmers, but €1,000 to €1,200 with the weight was paid out on a good number of heavy U grading bulls in Cahiersiveen. A few bulls made over €1,300 too.

In the very recent past, those heavy suckler bulls over 400kg would have been penalised at weanling sales, with those closer to 300kg making the premium prices.

That idea was turned on its head at this sale, with prices ranging from €3.00/kg to €3.89/kg on offer for bulls that were mainly born between July and September last year.

Of those selling for under €3.00/kg, most were store-type heavy bulls or those that would be classed as R grading.

Bulls under 350kg weren’t as plentiful, but the majority were making over €3.00/kg.

Similar to the heavier bulls, plainer store bulls weighing from 300kg to 350kg generally made from €2.80/kg to €3.00/kg.

Manager Mike Kissane was very pleased with how the sale went.

“What I noticed was the quality was more evident than ever today. Heavy bulls were well paid for. We had 500kg bulls making €3.50/kg.

“It’s a bit harder for farmers to buy at the moment - they’re short of grass and with high prices, it’s hard for them to compete with exporters.

“There were three exporters at the ringside and they bought 61% of all the weanling bulls on offer.

“Heavy bulls were going for export too and exporters were going after well-muscled stock and had little interest in plainer cattle that were narrower behind and at the shoulder.”

With overall suckler numbers back, Mike felt it was important that the focus of any future suckler cow scheme needs to be on welfare.

“By welfare, I mean vaccination, meal feeding and proper weaning - it’s vital and it shows in the ring that buyers are willing to pay a bit more for animals less likely to develop health issues.”

There was a smaller selection of heifers on offer and plainer stock and, as a result, prices didn’t hit the heights of the bulls.

A special weanling heifer sale will take place on 13 August.

In pictures

These August 2023-born Limousin-cross bulls weighed 445kg and sold for €1,730 (€3.89/kg).

This July 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 525kg and sold for €1,790 (€3.41/kg).

These August 2023-born Limousin-cross bulls weighed 433kg and sold for €1,500 (€3.46/kg).

These August 2023-born Limousin-cross bulls weighed 438kg and sold for €1,540 (€3.52/kg).

These August 2023-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 494kg and sold for €1,710 (€3.46/kg).

These September 2023-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 460kg and sold for €1,680 (€3.65/kg).

This August 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 550kg and sold for €1,800 (€3.27/kg).

This April 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 565kg and sold for €1,900 (€3.36/kg).

This July 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 500kg and sold for €1,790 (€3.58/kg).

This August 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 490kg and sold for €1,600 (€3.27/kg).

This August 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 478kg and sold for €1,770 (€3.70/kg).

These 2023-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 498kg and sold for €1,850 (€3.72/kg).

These July 2023-born Limousin-cross bulls weighed 358kg and sold for €1,130 (€3.16/kg).

This August 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 325kg and sold for €1,060 (€3.26/kg).

This July 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 310kg and sold for €940 (€3.03/kg).

This July 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 460kg and sold for €1,640 (€3.57/kg).

This July 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 520kg and sold for €1,500 (€2.88/kg).

This July 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 535kg and sold for €1,750 (€3.27/kg).

This October 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 345kg and sold for €1,070 (€3.10/kg).

Mart chair Nially O'Shea and sponsor D'Arcy O'Connell, Kerry agribusiness, with Paddy and Luke Fitzgerald, Waterville, owners of the overall champion bull at the annual weanling show and sale at Iveragh Co-operative Mart in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry.