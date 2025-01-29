These six February 2024-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weanlings weighed 271kg and sold for €880 (€3.24/kg).

Ennis Mart had over 800 weanlings through the ring at last Tuesday’s sale.

No damage was reported to the mart premises and the trade definitely took no hit as a result of storm Éowyn.

It was a big sale for the time of year, with Clare Marts general manager Martin McNamara reporting the trade as being very good, with a combination of shippers and big feeders driving the trade on Tuesday.

A top call of €4,000 was paid for an in-calf suckler cow as part of a dispersal sale. Martin said: “We are probably seeing weanlings up around €250/head on the same sale in January 2024.

“Heavier cattle are up to the tune of €300/head. Factory agents are very hungry for anything with flesh.

“Dry cows are also a great trade, with very little difference between prime cattle and cull cows in terms of the price per kg being paid.

“Dry cows hit €3.20/kg this week for good continental cows. Its weight they are after at the minute - how that comes, it doesn’t really matter,” he said.

Their general cattle sale last Thursday saw smaller numbers of 18-month-old cattle coming out. “It’s a case of those lighter cattle being in short supply and that’s probably also driving the trade,” Martin said.

In pictures

This March 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 365kg and sold for €1,400 (€3.84/kg).

This April 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 310kg and sold for €1,300 (€4.19/kg).

This April 2024-born Blonde d'Aquitaine cross heifer weighed 400kg and sold for €1,720 (€4.30/kg).

This May 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 345kg and sold for €1,460 (€4.23/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 325kg and sold for €1,390 (€4.28/kg).

This February 2024-born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 455kg and sold for €1,610 (€3.74/kg).