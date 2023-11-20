The top price at the Winter Fair was Graham Caraway’s Belgian Blue-cross heifer that sold for €11,000.

As expected, the first weekend of the Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair - which was for the senior commercial cattle - was a blast from start to finish.

Great cattle and great prices led to a super atmosphere for the sale, while a large crowd also gathered for the show on the morning.

The pre-sale show was filled with plenty of quality and the judges had no easy task.

Taking on the challenge of judging was John Cahalane from Co Cork, Ciaran Burke from Co Sligo and Martin Regan from Co Roscommon.

The judges were highly commended by spectators and exhibitors alike for their great work.

Champions

Senior Angus champion: William Jones, Keenagh, Co Longford, with his bullock.

Reserve senior Angus champion: David Gibbons, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, with his breeding heifer.

Senior Belgian Blue champion: Liam and Katie Gordon, Kilcaddan, Co Donegal, with their all age heifer.

Reserve senior Belgian Blue champion: Neil Blennerhasset, Co Kerry, with his calf’s mouth heifer.

Senior Charolais champion: John Clyne from Lanesboro, Co Longford, with his all age bullock.

Reserve senior Charolais champion: John Clyne from Lanesboro, Co Longford, with his calf’s mouth heifer.

Senior Limousin champion: Donal Moloney, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, with his calf’s mouth heifer.

Reserve senior Limousin champion: Shane Kelleher, Newmarket On Fergus, Co Clare, with his calf’s mouth heifer.

Senior Simmental champion: William Gubbins, Kilfinane, Co Limerick, with his breeding heifer.

Reserve senior Simmental champion: Sandra Killoran, Bunninadden, Co Sligo, with her breeding heifer.

Leading prices

Another great day’s trading in Carrick saw a number of strong prices at the sale.

Topping the sale was Graham Caraway from Ballinfull, Co Sligo, with his November 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross-Limousin heifer that weighed 550kg that sold to Northern Ireland for €11,000. She was a first-prizewinner in the show.

??A flying trade here in Carrick this evening?? Graham Caraway sold his November 2022 born @irishlimousin heifer for €11,000?????? 1st prize winner in the Limousin Butchers Heifer class?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @FJBeef @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/HswTHgIgJV — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 20, 2023

Securing the second-highest price was Liam and Kate Gordon from Kilcadden, Co Donegal, with their Belgian Blue champion. The July 2021-born heifer was sired by Delure de la Beole and sold for €8,300.

???? It’s that time of year again ????@FJ_Pedigree are in Carrick today for the show and sale of senior commercial cattle??@BelgianBlueIRL Champion fell to the hands of Liam and Kate Gordon who just sold for €8,300 ????@farmersjournal @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/tCu952WU9Y — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 20, 2023

@FJ_Pedigree are ringside in Carrick on Shannon this evening for the Winter Fair sale of senior cattle! What a day it’s been, great cattle, great prices and great craic??Luke Windrums @irishlimousin heifer sold for €5,050???? @farmersjournal @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/Ouh6MWvcEm — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 20, 2023

For the full report from the Winter Fair, make sure to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.