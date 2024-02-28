The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd have announced their plans for the highly anticipated 2024 Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair. The Show and Sale of all adult cattle will be held on Monday, 18 November, while the show and sale of weanlings will be held over two days yet again: Sunday, 24 November, and Monday, 25 November.
Last year’s show and sale of adult cattle saw Graham Carraway secure the top price for his Belgian Blue-cross heifer that sold for €11,000. A week later a new record was set at the Winter Fair when John Kennedy’s Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf sold for €21,500. The countdown to this year’s champions and top prices has begun.
