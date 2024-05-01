This group of 11 Limousin-cross heifers born in January 2023 and weighing 258kg sold for €660 (€2.56/kg).

Cashel Mart in Co Tipperary had a great sale last Saturday, with the 410 cattle on offer achieving a 95% clearance rate.

In the calf ring, there was plenty of variety, with calves ranging from €30 up to €180.

Numbers were back slightly and despite the disruption to exports over the weekend, exporters were still active for the shipping-type calves.

There was a good selection of dairy cows throughout the sale, with some of the freshly calved lots being snapped up by farmers for grass.

Factory agents were also active ringside, with the top-end of these dairy-bred cows averaging €1.80/kg, while the better-conformed lots pushed on to the €2.00/kg mark.

In the heifer ring, there were increases across the board, with heifers commanding increases of up to 40c/kg.

The benchmark was €2.75/kg for lighter heifers, while Angus heifers were notedly back in price this week.

Suckler-bred lots were well improved, selling from €3.00/kg to €3.30/kg, while the dairy-bred Angus heifers were more difficult to move and ranged from €2.00/kg to €2.40/kg.

There was a strong entry of bullocks, with those in the 350kg to 400kg weight range typically selling from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg.

Friesian bullocks generally sold from €2.00/kg to €2.35/kg, while the Angus lots averaged from €2.50 to highs of €2.70/kg.

In pictures

This group of five Limousin-cross bullocks born in January 2023 and weighing 313kg sold for €860 (€2.75/kg).

This group of five Hereford-cross heifers born in February 2023 and weighing 272kg sold for €700 (€2.56/kg).

This Friesian cow born in August 2021 and weighing 445kg sold for €1,300 (€2.92/kg).

This Simmental bull born in March 2023 and weighing 480kg sold for €1,350 (€2.81/kg).