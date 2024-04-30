Saturday 4 May

  • Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd Multi Breed sale, Carrick on Shannon. Sale of Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn Sale at 11.30am
  • Irish Charolais Cattle Society Sale, Tuam Mart, Co Galway. Show at 10.30am, sale at 12.30pm

    • Sunday 5 May

  • Newmarket on Fergus Agricultural Show, Co Clare.
  • National Hall of Fame Awards, Athlone.

    • Monday 6 May

  • Irish Limousin Cattle Society May Premier Sale, Roscrea Mart. Show at 8.30am, Sale at 12.30pm