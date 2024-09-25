Hereford prime have announced a new Hereford bonus for the autumn period.

Hereford Prime has announced an increased bonus of 25c/kg.

It’s available to Hereford heifers and bullocks booked through Hereford Prime and slaughtered from 14 October to 15 November.

Existing members

Cattle must be booked through the group by 30 September to avail of the higher bonus and the higher bonus is available to existing Hereford Prime members only.

The increased bonus will be available at all Kepak and ABP sites around the country.

This bonus is paid on top of any other bonuses the factory pays for in-spec quality-assured cattle or club/scheme payments.

The extra bonus will be paid for cattle meeting an O= or higher on conformation and between 2+ and 4+ on fat score.