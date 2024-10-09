This Simmental-cross heifer born April 2024 and weighing 290kg sold for €1,100 (€3.79/kg).

With breeding heifers across the country seeing premium prices being paid for quality, Ballymote mart’s annual Simmental-cross heifer sale was no different. Buyers from both sides of the border were active, with particular interest from Northern buyers for maiden heifers.

There were 163 weanling, maiden and in-calf heifers on offer, with a strong 97% clearance achieved. Top-end weanling heifers with good weight for age cleared €4/kg with ease, with a top price per kilo going to a 460kg heifer calf who sold for €2,550 (€5.54/kg).

Lesser types or lighter weanlings still sold in the main for €3-€3.70/kg, with a handful selling below the €3/kg mark.

Maiden heifers saw heifer producers and farmers battle it out to secure lots, with heifers fit for service selling for €1,000-€1,400kg with their weight, or north of €3.50/kg in the main. Top price per kilo in the maidens went to a January 2023-born heifer weighing 555kg selling for €2,650 (€4.77/kg).

Just under 40 in-calf heifers went under the auctioneer’s hammer. Prices ranged from the mid €2,000s for plainer types, with the majority of heifers selling within the €2,400-€3,000 bracket, with exceptional lots rising above this. Top price went to a October 2021-born heifer weighing 830kg who sold for €4,050 (€4.88/kg).

This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer born October 2021 and weighing 830kg sold for €4,050 (€4.88/kg).

This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer born November 2021 and weighing 710kg sold for €3,000 (€4.23/kg).

This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer born July 2022 and weighing 655kg sold for €2,500 (€3.82/kg).

This Simmental-cross maiden heifer born March 2023 and weighing 605kg sold for €2,050 (€3.39/kg).

This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer born January 2022 and weighing 760kg sold for €3,050 (€4.01/kg).

This Simmental-cross maiden heifer born February 2023 and weighing 520kg sold for €1,950 (€3.75/kg).