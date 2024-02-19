Friesian calves are beginning to appear in numbers at marts.

So far this spring, calf numbers have been back slightly compared with the same time last year.

People within the sector put this down to a combination of some farmers breeding cows slightly later last year and a delay in getting calf registrations processed for farmers who are participating in the national genotyping programme.

That slow start seems to have cleared a little if this week’s sale in Bandon Mart is anything to go by, as 965 calves went through the ring this week.

This is up over 200 compared with the same week last year and 65 calves ahead of the same sale in 2022.

Friesians out in numbers

Friesian bull calves are out in numbers and most of the shipping-type calves made from €30 to €80. That was mostly for calves between 50kg and 60kg.

Lighter calves sold below this price range and, at the opposite end of the scale, farmer buyers were willing to pay up to €150 for stronger bull calves, but most made from €90 to €110.

The increase in supply took the edge off the upper end of prices, especially for beef-cross calves. The number of those exceeding €300, especially with the traditional beef-crosses, was back relative to recent weeks.

What was especially noticeable was how wide the price range was for beef-cross calves. It was most extreme for continental-crosses. They made anywhere from €490 back to €5.

Weight the big driver

Delving deeper into the reasons for this, weight was the big driver, with dam breed coming into play on occasion.

Buyers just didn’t seem to have the appetite to go over €50 for beef-cross calves that were under 45kg. A select few made over that, but they were few and far between.

Angus and Hereford calves - both bulls and heifers - weighing from 50kg to 65kg sold from €100 to €250. Some heavier calves fell into the same price bracket, while a few choice heavy calves broke the €300 mark.

In pictures

These six-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 78kg and sold for €370.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 78kg and sold for €110.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€34 to €2 weighed 61kg and sold for €55.

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 56kg and sold for €50.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 63kg and sold for €170.

This one-month-old Angus heifer calf with a CBV of €93 weighed 71kg and sold for €230.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer with a CBV of €78 weighed 64kg and sold for €160.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with a CBV ranging from -€1 to €36 weighed 76kg and sold for €120.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf with a CBV of €98 weighed 82kg and sold for €375.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calf weighed 58kg and sold for €150.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf with a CBV of €158 weighed 82kg and sold for €490.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 49kg and sold for €90.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 48kg and sold for €35.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 78kg and sold for €110.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 44kg and sold for €5.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 79kg and sold for €100.

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf with a CBV of -€12 weighed 59kg and sold for €50.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf with a CBV of €148 weighed 66kg and sold for €305.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 78kg and sold for €110.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 41kg and sold for €15.

These five-week-old Simmental-cross bull calves weighed 68kg and sold for €170.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 60kg and sold for €145.

This one-month-old Limousin-cross bull calf weighed 78kg and sold for €310.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 51kg and sold for €5.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 61kg and sold for €240.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf weighed 63kg and sold for €260.

This six-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 76kg and sold for €150.

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 57kg and sold for €110.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 63kg and sold for €60.