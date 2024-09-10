Charolais cattle dominated the yard at Kilfenora Mart, Co Clare for their annual weanling bull show and sale on Monday last.

The Kilfenora Charolais brand was on show for all to see as Clare Marts held its annual weanling bull sale at Kilfenora sales venue on Monday last.

Throwing an eye around the pens, it’s safe to say three quarters of what was there had Charolais breeding.

Limousins were a distant second place, but well ahead of any other breed.

Anywhere from €3/kg to €4.50/kg was paid out for what was mainly spring 2024-born weanlings.

A good proportion of those over 330kg tended to make from €900 to €1,100 with their weight.

Top price

A top price of €1,950 was paid for a 430kg January 2024-born Charolais-cross bull.

Speaking afterwards, mart manager Martin McNamara said: “Trade is holding great and cattle are coming out in very big numbers. We had 450 weanling bulls in north Clare for the weanling bull sale.

"It’s a great yard of stock, which would be the usual up here. Next Monday, we have their comrades in the heifers and we’d expect 350 of them.

"This sale has become renowned for the quality of cattle, Charolais would be the biggest breed here and there’s very strong farmer demand for those calves.”

In pictures

This March 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 310kg and sold for €1,410 (€4.55/kg).

This March 2024-born organic certified Charolais-cross bull weighed 260kg and sold for €1,010 (€3.89/kg).

Patrick Talty, Milltown Malbay with his weanling bulls at Kilfenora Mart, Kilfenora, Co Clare.

This February 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 355kg and sold for €1,360 (€3.83/kg).

This February 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 355kg and sold for €1,380 (€3.89/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 360kg and sold for €1,320 (€3.67/kg).

There were 450 bulls on offer at Kilfenora Mart's annual bull weanling show and sale.

This January 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 430kg and sold for €1,950 (€4.54/kg).

This January 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 415kg and sold for €1,520 (€3.66/kg).

This February 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 375kg and sold for €1,460 (€3.89/kg).

This September 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 390kg and sold for €1,240 (€3.18/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 303kg and sold for €1,110 (€3.66/kg).

Kieran Killeen, Mullagh who won both the best Charolais and best Belgian Blue bull at Kilefenora Mart's annual bull weanling show from Gerry Finnerty, Clare Marts

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 308kg and sold for €1,250 (€4.06/kg).

This January 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 335kg and sold for €1,400 (€4.18/kg).

John Joe Callinin, Carran receiving his prize for the best pair of continental bulls at Kilefenora Mart's annual bull weanling show from Gerry Finnerty, Clare Marts.

This September 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 445kg and sold for €1,340 (€3.01/kg).