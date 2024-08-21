Finished cattle are in demand across Northern Ireland.

Finished cattle are in short supply this week, putting farmers with prime stock to sell in the driving seat when negotiating for higher prices.

That position is significantly strengthened if there is the option to offload animals through the live ring, as cattle agents are hungry for numbers.

With cattle highly sought after, deals and incentives being offered to farmers include free transport, no penalties on carcase weight and flat-rate prices.

Cattle prices are also edging upwards in the Republic of Ireland and Britain on the back of tighter supplies.

Base prices have jumped 6p/kg on last week, with local plants officially quoting 464p to 474p/kg on U-3 grading animals.

While that has increased the value of cattle sold through native breed schemes, such as Aberdeen Angus, it still falls short of the conventional beef market.

Reports indicate 488p to 490p/kg are realistic starting prices for in-spec steers and heifers, with deals of 492p to 496p/kg on offer depending on numbers available.

Supplies of young bulls are rapidly tailing off and with steers and heifers in short supply, bulls are more valuable.

Deals range from 480p to 486p/kg, depending on numbers, with the higher prices easier to come by on bulls meeting certain carcase weights and conformation.

Flat-rate deals are being offered on out-of-spec cattle, albeit at levels closer to the 488p/kg mark, although weight penalties are not being enforced to entice farmers into selling.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers across all grades rose by 1.5p to 478.11p/kg. On U3 steers, prices increased by 3.1p to 488.5p/kg, with heifers at the same grade up 3.8p to 492.7p/kg. Bulls increased by 1.2p to 480.9p/kg.

Cows

Cull cows are a steady trade, with price deals heavily dependent on numbers, age and the quality of stock.

Young suckler types continue to make prices around 390p/kg, easing back to 370p/kg for older lots.

NI sheep: factories ease quotes

There were big shows of lambs at marts this week and prices have eased slightly.

Local plants have pulled quotes by 5p to 10p/kg as a result, with 610p/kg now the top base, making a lamb worth £134.20 at the 22kg limit.

Marts

In Gortin, lambs sold to £140 for 27kg and £135 for 27kg, while 22.5kg made £121.

Kilrea sold a big show of 1,300 lambs from 562p to 608p/kg, little change on last week. The 608p was for 26kg at £158, with 24.5kg at £145 and 22kg at £130. Store lambs at 13.5kg made £80.50.

In Markethill, 1,480 head sold from 540p to 587p/kg, down by £2/head. Lambs made £132 for 22.5kg, with 21kg at £123.

Heavy lambs at 24kg made £135, followed by 24.4kg at £136.

Very light store lambs made 680p/kg for 12.5kg at £85, with 13.9kg at £92. Stronger stores made 604p for 17.4kg at £105, with 598p for 17.8kg at £106.50.

In Saintfield, 740 head sold from 555p to 610p/kg, with £155 for 28kg Charollais and £147.50 for 27kg Suffolks. The main run was from £120 to £140.

In Ballymena, lambs made £137 for 23kg, £131 for 22kg and £125 for 21.5kg.

Fat ewes

The fat ewe trade is steady this week. In Gortin, ewes topped £210, with a run from £130 to £200. In Kilrea, top was £290.

In Markethill, top prices were £226 and £218, with a big run from £130 to £194 and plainer sorts at £110. In Saintfield, ewes made £210, with a run from £150 to £207.

