A wider differential in price has opened up between good-quality continental stores and lighter and plainer-quality Friesian cattle.

There was diverging fortunes for different categories of cattle at Kikenny Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Thursday.

Auctioneer George Candler reported an excellent trade for slaughter-fit bullocks and heifers, with animals weighing upwards of 600kg recording a fine average price of €1,835/head or €2.81/kg.

The top third of 600kg-plus bullocks sold for €2.96/kg, with the average price at €2.75/kg, and the bottom third of animals selling for €2.51/kg.

Meanwhile, heifers averaged €2.98/kg, with a smaller number in this weight bracket. Those weighing 500kg to 600kg sold for €2.33/kg on average for the bottom third of animals to €2.81/kg for the top third.

Bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg averaged €2.77/kg, ranging from €2.51/kg to €2.94/kg.

Challenging environment

In contrast, George reported on a more challenging trading environment for light and plainer-quality Friesian cattle.

This, he said, is stemming from tight grass supplies reducing demand at present.

The bottom third of bullocks weighing from 400kg to 500kg averaged €2.34/kg, with a greater differential opening up for top-quality continentals. The top third of bullocks in this weight category averaged €3.24/kg.

Flying cow trade

A vibrant trade for slaughter-fit animals is witnessing cows defy seasonal price pressure.

An entry of over 150 dry cows recorded an average price of €2.09/kg, ranging from €1.67/kg for the bottom third of animals to €2.46/kg for the top third.

A dozen cull cows - all continentals - sold in excess of €2,000/head to a top call of €2,620 for 890kg, showing this sector is buoyant.

Watch the trade in action

This April 2023-born Limousin bull weighing 550kg sold for €2,090 (€3.80/kg).

This April 2022-born Blonde d’Aquitaine bullock weighing 745kg sold for €2,110 (€2.83/kg).

This April 2022-born Limousin heifer weighing 685kg sold for €2,180 (€3.18/kg).

This October 2022-born Limousin bull weighing 705kg sold for €2,170 (€3.08/kg).

This February 2022-born Charlaois bull weighing 725kg sold for €2,100 (€2.90/kg).

This March 2022-born Limousin bull weighing 695kg sold for €2,030 (€2.92/kg).

This April 2022-born Hereford heifer weighing 600kg sold for €1,830 (€3.05/kg).

This August 2022-born Limousin heifer weighing 475kg sold for €1,440 (€3.03/kg).