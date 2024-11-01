The top call on the night went to this Limousin heifer selling for €7,600.

The in-calf heifer trade continues to hit new highs, with some exceptional prices being paid across the country for top-quality suckler replacements.

Dry cows and a resurging interest in breeding top-quality weanlings is driving the trade at the moment, according to mart managers.

Carrigallen Mart had a special sale of in-calf heifers on Monday night, including over 20 heifers from Co Longford-based specialist in-calf heifer producer Mark McKeon.

Top call on the night went to a May 2022-born Limousin heifer sired by Jagerbomb which sold in-calf to Loyal and due on 23 January 2025 for €7,600.

After that, a number of heifers crossed the €4,000 mark, with the majority of heifers selling between €2,500 and €3,500.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Helen Kells said: “We had a lot of enquiries about the heifers and a lot of online activity on the night. Dry cows are making in excess of €2,500 in some cases, so that’s a strong hand to purchase a replacement with.”

Top prices

This March 2021-born Charolais first-calver sold with her September-born Belgian Blue bull calf at foot for €4,800.

This February 2022-born first-calver sold with two calves at foot for €4,050.

This March 2022-born Limousin heifer sold with her September 2024-born Limousin heifer calf at foot for €4,000.

This October 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer sold with her September 2024-born Limousin heifer calf at foot for €3,950.

This October 2021-born Limousin heifer is due to calve in early November and sold for €3,850.

This May 2021 born Belgian Blue heifer sold with her September 2024 heifer calf at foot selling for €3,500.