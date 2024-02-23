Elphin Mart had over 100 heifers at its special sale of heifers last Wednesday in Elphin, Co Roscommon.

Trade was brisk, with a number of farmer buyers, feedlot buyers and Northern Ireland customers in attendance.

Top-quality heavy heifers over 600kg hit between €3.50/kg and €3.90/kg, with lighter heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket a similar trade.

Lesser-quality heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket came in at €3.20/kg to €3.50/kg.

Mart manager Ciaran Lynch described the trade as very steady, with a lot of customers for top-quality heifers.

Videos of the top-priced heifers

This May 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €2,310 (€3.85/kg).

This April 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 585kg and sold for €2,300 (€3.93/kg).

This April 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 620kg and sold for €2,240 (€3.61/kg).

This April 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 550kg and sold for €1,270 €3.95/kg).

This January 2022-born Charolais heifer sold for €1,970 (€3.40/kg).

This May 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 555kg and sold for €1,970 (€3.55/kg).

This April 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €1,970 (€3.28/kg).

In-calf springer sale

Last Monday night saw a special sale of in-calf springer heifers and a number of cow-and-calf outfits.

A top call of €3,500 was paid for a May 2021-born Charolais-cross heifer with a pair of Limousin twin calves at foot.

Elphin Mart is holding a special sale of heifer weanlings on Monday 26 February and a special sale of bull weanlings on Monday 5 March.