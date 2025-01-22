This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks weighing 665kg on average and born February 2023 sold for €2,120 (€3.19/kg).

Kilkenny Mart’s first sale of 2025 exceeded all expectations, with an insatiable demand for slaughter-fit stock driving the trade.

The entry of 700 head on Thursday last was higher than anticipated and mart manager Michael Lynch commented that fierce competition between agents is encouraging more producers to market cattle live.

Beef heifers were the sharpest trade in terms of price per kilo achieved, with an average price of €3.25/kg or €2,050/head for 630kg.

The standout price in this section was €3,340 paid for a 965kg Charolais heifer.

There was some super-quality continental heifers on offer, which drove prices to €3.50/kg and a top of €3.78/kg for a batch of four Charolais heifers weighing 598kg.

Forward store heifers averaged around the €2.90/kg mark, with prices ranging from €2.50/kg for Friesian heifers to €3/kg to €3.30/kg for traditional breeds and upwards of €3.50/kg for some quality continentals.

There was a similar trend for bullocks, with prices for bullocks weighing in excess of 600kg ranging from €2.73/kg to €3.77/kg and recording a fine average of €3.21/kg.

Friesian and dairy-cross stock ranged in the main from €2.80/kg to €3.25/kg, with continental cattle again selling to €3.50/kg and higher.

Lighter bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg recorded the same average price per kilo, with agents and feeders especially active for any forward types and lots with a good cover of flesh.

Bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg averaged around €3/kg, with Friesian bullocks selling from €2.50/kg to €2.90/kg depending on quality and continental-crosses from €3.20/kg all the way to €3.75/kg.

Cull cows

There was also an excellent trade for cull cows on Tuesday. Reporting on an entry of over 200 head, auctioneer George Candler said that demand for top-quality cows was electric, with continental cows from €2.40/kg to €3.10/kg.

Friesian cull cows sold from €1.40/kg to €1.80/kg for lighter and aged cows with lower kill-out potential, rising to €2/kg to €2.48/kg for better conformed types.

Demand for dairy stock also looks more positive, with freshly calved Friesian cows and heifers selling from €1,650 to €2,240 for younger lots and back to €1,200 for older or plainer-quality lows. In-calf cows and heifers sold from €900 to €1,600.

In pictures

This batch of four Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers averaging 585kg and born from May to December 2022 sold for €1,950 (€3.33/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 610kg and born 29/6/22 sold for €2,050 (€3.36/kg).

Weighing 650kg, this Charolais-cross bullock born 11/2/23 sold for €2,030 (€3.12/kg).

This batch of four Limousin-cross bullocks born January 2023 and averaging 695kg sold for €2,330 (€3.35/kg).

Weighing 675kg, this Charolais-cross bullock born 16/3/23 sold for €2,230 (€3.30/kg).

This quality Charolais-cross bullock weighing 645kg and born 5/2/23 sold for €2,160 (€3.35/kg).

With an average weight of 474kg, these Belgian Blue-cross heifers born May/June 2023 sold for €1,520 (€3.21/kg).

These three lighter Limousin-cross bullocks averaging 418kg and born January 2023 sold for €1,320 (€3.16/kg).

This batch of seven Friesian-cross store bullocks averaging 556kg and born January/February 2023 sold for €1,580 (€2.84/kg).

Weighing 570kg, this black Limousin-cross bullock born 18/3/23 sold for €1,990 (€3.49/kg).