This Limousin-cross heifer born in May 2023 and weighing 330kg sold for €1,040 (€3.15/kg).

Newport Mart in Co Tipperary held its weekly cattle sale on Thursday 22 February, with just over 140 lots on offer.

Speaking to a mixture of buyers and sellers around the ring, factors such as weather and factory prices are having a large impact on their trading decisions in recent weeks.

Nonetheless, sales are continuing to grow in numbers and the trade is remaining positive.

Female lots

Although there was a strong dairy influence in Thursday’s sale, the lighter heifer section for females weighing in the region of 300kg to 400kg was largely dominated by Charolais-cross and Limousin-cross heifers.

Topping this section was a Limousin heifer weighing 330kg that sold for €1,040 (€3.15/kg) and a Charolais heifer weighing 362kg sold for €1,000 (€2.76/kg).

Heifers weighing from 400kg to 500kg showed plenty of variety, with type and breed being a strong driver of the better prices paid.

Angus-cross heifers in this section averaged €2.35/kg and Hereford-crosses averaged just below this at €2.30/kg, while the Limousin lots averaged at €2.60/kg.

Top call in this section was paid for a Limousin-cross heifer weighing 435kg that sold for €1,280 (€2.94/kg).

Heavy heifers weighing from 500kg to north of 600kg attracted similar albeit slightly higher prices, with one Limousin-cross heifer weighing 575kg selling for €1,670 (€2.90/kg) and a Belgian Blue heifer weighing 640kg selling for €1,830 (€2.86/kg).

Strong contenders

A number of Belgian Blue heifers and Hereford heifers in this section averaged €2.50/kg, with some better-conformed Charolais and Limousin types pulling ahead to achieve an average of €2.80/kg.

Fat cows were a varied sell on the day where, again, quality determined demand. Friesian cows weighing between 500kg and 600kg typically achieved from €1.30/kg to €1.50/kg, with one of the top prices being achieved by a Friesian-cross cow weighing 515kg that sold for €770 (€1.50/kg).

A few strong contenders saw a Charolais-cross cow weighing 565kg sell for €1,310 (€2.32/kg) and another Charolais cow weighing 555kg sell for €1,250 (€2.25/kg).

Heavier cows in the 600kg to 700kg weight range were typically a better sell, with the more average continental lots hovering around the €2.00/kg mark and dairy cows averaging just shy of €1.70/kg.

Top call in this section saw a Parthenaise-cross cow weighing 670kg sell for €1,800 (€2.69/kg).

Bullock trade

In the bullock section, the continental lots paved the way to the top selling from €2.40 to €2.80/kg.

Choice lots exceeded this on a number of occasions, with one Charolais-cross bullock weighing 470kg selling for €1,380 (€2.94/kg) and another Charolais bullock weighing 402kg selling for €1,140 (€2.84/kg).

In pictures

This Limousin heifer born in May 2022 and weighing 455kg sold for €1,270 (€2.79/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 610kg sold for €1,620 (€2.66/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2023 and weighing 435kg sold for €1,280 (€2.94/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 565kg sold for €1,460 (€2.58/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross heifers born in March 2022 and weighing 610kg sold for €1,750 (€2.87/kg).

This aged Limousin bull born in March 2015 and weighing 870kg sold for €2,000 (€2.30/kg).

This Hereford-cross cow born in January 2020 and weighing 685kg sold for €1,310 (€1.91/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow born in March 2018 and weighing 835kg sold for €1,920 (€2.30/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow born in April 2018 and weighing 650kg sold for €1,360 (€2.09/kg).

This Simmental-cross cow born in February 2017 and weighing 800kg sold for €1,550 (€1.93/kg).