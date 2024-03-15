The economic challenges and opportunities facing beef farmers will be addressed on the day.

The Teagasc Beef 2024 open day will take place on Wednesday, 26 June at Teagasc Grange in Co Meath.

With a theme of 'Securing your future', the open day will highlight the latest research and technologies available to farmers to build sustainable cattle businesses for the future.

The economic challenges and opportunities facing beef farmers will be addressed, with profitable systems of beef production demonstrated. Steps to improve labour efficiency and returns per hour worked will also be discussed.

The challenges of reducing the environmental footprint of suckler and dairy-beef systems, along with maintaining water quality and enhancing biodiversity will be presented.

Grassland management

Dr Paul Crosson of Teagasc Grange, said that there will be a specific focus on grassland management and animal nutrition, beef genetics, reproductive management and animal health, while providing “practical information for farmers to take home and apply on their own farms".

“The opportunities to reduce chemical fertiliser use by establishing red clover swards for silage and including white clover in grass swards, will be of interest to all farmers," head of the Teagasc drystock knowledge transfer department, Pearse Kelly added.

The event will consist of two main stands which will address the key issues facing beef farmers, followed by a series of ‘technology villages’ which will provide detailed information on latest research and management practices for efficient beef production systems.