The ex official also said the EU should be cautious of imposing environmental standards on imports.

The blow an EU-Mercosur free trade deal poses for Irish beef is not as large as many farmers may believe, according to former EU chief agricultural trade negotiator John Clarke.

Clarke claims that the independent impact assessment on the effects of all EU free trade deals, including Mercosur, only expects a marginal hit for Ireland’s beef sector which would not bring about the “the end of the world” for farmers.

It shows that other agri-food goods would stand to benefit from a Mercosur deal in areas such as dairy, spirits and protected geographical indicators, he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Ratifying the trade deal is set to return to the agenda of the new European Parliament.

Mercosur countries’ witnessed a surge in beef output for the first seven months of this year, with the year-on-year rise in the number of cattle slaughtered up by more than the entirety of Ireland’s cattle killed in 2023.

The reasons a Mercosur deal is not a reason for Irish farmers “to getin a panic” cited by Clarke include:

The seven-year lead-in period for beef quota.

A 7.5% tariff on in-quota supplies.

A split in the quota between fresh and frozen beef supplies;

The EU’s deforestation regulation.

Safeguards included against excessive imports for quota products like beef and poultry which were not included in previous trade deals.

The Commission’s pledge to provide supports to farmers should serious market disturbances result from the deal. EU standards

On mirror clauses, which are the conditions attached to trade deals to ensure imports meet the same standards that EU producers must, Clarke stated that there is a risk of retaliation if the EU demands too much from trade partners.

“There is no reason for Europe to apply the same standards to exporting nations. It could be looked on as a form of imperialism,” he said.

“If they want to pollute a local river, that’s their decision. You could seek mirror clauses on ethical grounds, such as welfare and greenhouse gas emissions, but if you go beyond this, you risk retaliation against the EU.”