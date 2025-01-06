At Roscrea Mart, Co Tipperary, management have rescheduled its show and sale of cows to Saturday 11 January at 10am.

A number of marts in Munster and Leinster have cancelled their sales this week, as Met Éireann has extended a low temperature weather warning.

Six more marts have postponed or cancelled sales scheduled for this week due to the ongoing snow and icy conditions.

Kilkenny Mart has made the decision to cancel its Tuesday cull cow sale. For farmers who have cull cows to sell, Kilkenny will have a cattle sale on Thursday - weather permitting - with entries to be taken on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s sheep sale in Cahir Mart, Co Tipperary, is cancelled, with a decision to be made about Wednesday’s sales on Tuesday.

However, the cattle and calf sale at Corrin Mart, Co Cork, will go ahead on Tuesday with gates opening at a later time of 9am and sales starting at 11am.

Further cancellations

Castleisland Mart has decided to remain closed for the rest of the week.

In the interest of safety, the Kerry-based mart will reopen instead on Monday 13 January with a special sale of cows taking place that Wednesday.

At Roscrea Mart, Co Tipperary, management has rescheduled its show and sale of cows to Saturday 11 January at 10am, with intake starting at 7.30am.

In addition, Mid Kerry Co-op Mart has had to cancel its sheep sale that was planned for Tuesday due to the adverse weather conditions.

Kanturk Mart, Co Cork, will also have no sale on Tuesday.

Forecast

Currently, Met Éireann has issued two yellow weather warnings for the entire country.

A snow/ice warning is in effect until noon on Tuesday, with the national forecaster expecting “wintry showers” that will bring “further accumulation of snow”.

Meanwhile, a low temperature warning has been extended until Thursday 9 January at noon, which could lead to hazardous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, as well as travel disruption.

??There are currently Status Yellow Countrywide warnings for Low Temperature/Ice/Snow-Ice.



Please stay updated by checking the warnings website and local advice.

There are currently Status Yellow Countrywide warnings for Low Temperature/Ice/Snow-Ice.

