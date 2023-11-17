The changes will come into play next Tuesday, having been pushed back a week. \ Philip Doyle

Chief executive of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Sean Coughlan has insisted that farmers will not have to change from their breed of choice under the new beef index changes due to take effect on Tuesday.

Charolais, Limousin and Belgian Blue will remain the top three terminal breeds after the index change and the changes underwent comprehensive testing, Coughlan said.

The assurance comes ahead of a series of farmer meetings planned by the ICBF over the coming weeks, which will begin with a meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday 28 November.

“No farmer will be required to change their breed of choice as a result of these changes – there is lots of variation within each of the breeds that will allow farmers to stick with their breed of choice, while also making genetic progress,” the ICBF chief stated.

“One of the core objectives of the ICBF is to secure the future of the Irish suckler herd.

“Updating these indexes will do just that, as it assists suckler farmers to breed animals that will generate a higher profit,” he said, adding that the ICBF is “not in any way trying to drive farmers away from one breed to another”.

Star ratings

The ICBF has also reiterated that any animals classed as being four or five stars under the current indices will remain eligible for the Suckler Cow Efficiency Programme (SCEP) once they remain within a farmer’s herd.

It added that as some three- or four-star animals will receive a boost with the changes, the new indices will bring opportunities.

“The main driver of the changes are the updates to the farmgate prices and updates to the costs of production, based on Teagasc research,” Coughlan stated.

“Currently, Charolais, Limousin and Belgian Blue are the top three terminal breeds. This will continue to be the case after the changes.”

The ICBF has said the index changes will help drive the following terminal traits:

Easier calvings.

Shorter gestations.

Less calf mortality.

Heavier carcasses, with better conformation.

Earlier finishing age.

Lower feed intake.

Improved TB resistance.

The federation stated that the changes will also push the following maternal traits:

Easier calvings.

Shorter gestations.

Less calf mortality.

Earlier finishing age.

Lower feed intake.

Improved TB resistance.

More fertile cows.

Slightly lighter cows.

