The bungalow is modern and in very good condition.

A 22.87ac holding with a nice bungalow and also a derelict house is on the market near Mayo Abbey, Co Mayo.

The property is at Ballymackeogh and is being handled by DNG Gilligan.

The location is 2km from Mayo Abbey, 3km from Balla, 13km from Claremorris and 16km from Castlebar.

The land in the area is good quality. The farm is fenced and has a water supply throughout.

It has a yard with a two-bay slatted cattle shed. Alongside it, there is a cattle pen and crush. There is an electricity connection at the yard. The derelict house is beside the yard.

The land is in one block.

The bungalow sits beside the public road, is 1,475 square feet in area and has four bedrooms. It is in very good condition.

It has sitting room, kitchen/dining room and utility room. One of the four bedrooms is en suite.

Its features include timber flooring, an open fireplace in the sitting room, fully fitted kitchen, double glazing and oil-fired central heating. Outside, there is a tarmacadam and concrete driveway and garden areas.

The derelict house in the yard.

The farm is being offered in lots. Lot one is the bungalow on c0.64ac. Lot two is c22.23ac with the yard and derelict cottage. Lot three is the entire with a guide price of €10,000/ac to €12,000/ac.