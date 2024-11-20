Fitzgerald expressed his concern that amid the drama of the general election, this deal could be passed without the proper analysis needed. \ Claire Nash

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has called for a statement from all political parties that they will veto the proposed Mercosur trade deal.

This comes a week after protests across Europe over a proposed deal that would allow for free trade between the EU and South American countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Speaking on this, INHFA national vice-president John Joe Fitzgerald warned that “a deal could be reached this week by world leaders at the G20 summit in Brazil”.

He said that this is a “real prospect”, which is why he called for clarity from Irish politicians and a commitment to veto any deal at EU level.

“With Irish and European farmers delivering far higher standards in food safety, environmental protection and animal welfare standards than food coming from South America, this trade deal will lead to unfair competition.”

Competition

Fitzgerald expressed his concern that amid the drama of the general election, this deal could be passed without the proper analysis needed.

The impact of the proposed deal is also recognised by the European Commission, which is discussing compensation, according to Fitzgerald.

“In doing this, we are already conceding that this agreement will do irreversible damage to our beef industry,” he said.

“Here in Ireland, we must stand firm and not allow the interests of German car manufacturers or high-tech industries to undermine European agriculture and compromise food sovereignty.

“We are asking that all parties and independents commit now to vetoing any such deal.”

