The training will run from 9.30am to 2.30pm during the scheduled days.

The schedule for the five in-person Department of Agriculture training days for farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) has been announced.

The training days will take place in counties Kilkenny, Westmeath, Mayo, Cork and Donegal as an option for those who do not wish to complete the scheme’s mandatory training course through the online portal.

Pre-registration is necessary for those planning on attending the in-person training option, while the online training option will remain open to complete at the time and location of a farmer’s choosing until 15 November.

Training must be completed before this deadline either in-person or online to avoid removal from the SCEP and a recouping of payments already received for participation.

Register

Participants can register by emailing scep@agriculture.gov.ie, by calling the Department’s helpdesk at 057-867 4422 or by expressing their interest to attend at the Department’s stand at the National Ploughing Championships next week at stand 202 on row 12, block 3.

All five training days are to run from 9.30am to 2.30pm and the lineup is as follows:

Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny on Monday 30 September.

Bloomfield House Hotel in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Tuesday 1 October.

McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris, Co Mayo, on Wednesday 2 October.

Charleville Park Hotel in Co Cork on Thursday 3 October.

Jacksons Hotel in Ballybofey, Co Donegal, on Friday 4 October.

Farmers cannot nominate a replacement to attend the in-person training in their place and the Department has said that photo ID will be needed to verify attendance, but they can take someone along with them, subject to space.

Sign-in will open from 8.45am and all attendees must sign-out on completion of the training and those who leave before completion will be deemed non-compliant.

Some 5,400 SCEP farmers have already completed the training online and a further 2,360 have started the training.

These farmers represent just under half of the total number participating in the scheme.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that it is anticipated that most SCEP participants will opt for the online option.