The seminar marked the official launch of Irish beef in the market and was attended by Irish beef exporters alongside over 100 Korean beef importers and distributors.

New research has shown that nearly 60% of Korean consumers have increased their beef consumption for perceived health and nutrition benefits.

The online survey of 1,000 Korean beef consumers was commissioned by Bord Bia to better understand their preferences and purchasing habits.

The report found that Korean consumers strongly associate beef consumption with health benefits due to its high protein content, with grass-fed beef considered to be healthier.

Responding to the survey findings, Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said that this shows great potential for the future of Irish exports.

“The report shows potential for Irish beef to claim market share on the basis of its grass-fed credentials and associations with health and ‘naturalness’. Although Irish beef had not yet reached the market when the survey was conducted, 67% said they would like to try Irish beef.”

Trade mission

In May, Ireland gained export access for beef to the Korean market, one of the world’s largest importers of beef and the highest per-capita consumers of beef in Asia at 17kg/year.

The top-line findings were presented at a beef-focused seminar on Thursday in Seoul on the first day of the Korean leg of a government-led trade mission to China and the Republic of Korea.

Key findings

Key findings of the 2024 Korean consumer research report include:

67% of Korean consumers would like to try Irish beef.

Ireland is strongly associated with nature, safety, cleanliness and high-quality food production.

Thanks to the positive perception of Ireland, Irish beef is considered more premium than US beef and on par with Australian beef.

85% are aware of grass-fed beef and over half have tried it, while 49% claim a preference for grass-fed beef.

59% have increased their beef consumption for perceived health and nutrition benefits.

Grass-fed is considered healthier, ‘more natural’, ‘more environmentally friendly’, with associations of stronger animal welfare.

Domestically produced Korean beef is consumed for its taste and quality, while imported beef is primarily chosen on the basis of price.

