The United States has suspended live cattle, horse, and bison imports along its southern border with Mexico.

US secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, made the announcement, effective immediately, due to rapid northward spread of new world screwworm (NWS), a deadly parasitic fly, in Mexico.

NWS has been recently detected in remote farms with minimal cattle movement as far north as Oaxaca and Veracruz, about 700 miles from the US border.

The parasite was previously and successfully eradicated from the US and Mexico, however, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), “this cost billions of dollars and took decades”.

Speaking on the announcement, Rollins said that he has worked with secretary Berdegué of Mexico to protect the livestock industry from this devastating pest.

“This is not about politics or punishment of Mexico, rather it is about food and animal safety,” he said.

“The protection of our animals and safety of our nation’s food supply is a national security issue of the utmost importance. Once we see increased surveillance and eradication efforts, and the positive results of those actions, we remain committed to opening the border for livestock trade.

Imports

When NWS fly maggots burrow into the flesh of a living animal, they cause serious, often deadly damage to the animal. It can infest livestock, pets, wildlife, occasionally birds, and in rare cases, people.

The first case of NWS in Mexico was reported to the US in November 2024.

In November 2024, after a positive detection of NWS in southern Mexico, the USDA shut down the border for live animal trade, however, imports resumed this February.

This import suspension will persist on a month-by-month basis, until a significant window of containment is achieved.

Any livestock currently in holding for entry into the United States will be processed normally, this includes veterinary medical officer inspection exam and treatment to ensure they are not carrying NWS.

