The expected opening of the €20m National Beef Welfare Scheme is unclear, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue non-committal on the date.

Suckler farmers with autumn and early spring-born weanlings are increasingly anxious that they could miss out on payments as sale dates approach.

In previous schemes, the timeline for eligible calves was from 1 July in the preceding year to 30 June.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the delay may be related to queries from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER), which holds the purse strings.

Speaking at the Teagasc Beef2024 event in Grange on Wednesday, the minister said that the scheme was with the DPER for approval and he was “not aware of any delays”.

Last year, creep feeding of calves pre- and post-weaning was the main component of the scheme, worth €35 per calf up to 40 calves.

An optional payment of up to €300 per herd for IBR testing has been dropped.

Reports indicate that it will be replaced by blackleg or pneumonia vaccination.

IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said: “It is important that there is clarity on actions quickly so that farmers can get working on them. Any farmers who sell weanlings before actions can be completed cannot be disadvantaged by the delay."