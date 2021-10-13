Cattle are being used to manage grassland and weeds on some of Northern Ireland's leading conservation sites.

With all the bad press farming has been getting around climate change of late, The Dealer was delighted to see a positive news story on cattle making a positive environmental impact.

While perusing online news over the weekend, yours truly stumbled across a short video news story from BBC Northern Ireland.

The feature outlined how the UK’s leading conservation body, The National Trust, has brought cattle on to one of its most iconic tourist sites at the Messenden Temple, near Castlerock, Co Derry.

Working with local farmers, the trust is now using cattle to keep grass and invasive species like bracken under control.

According to the National Trust staff, there has already been a marked recovery in wildflower populations, as well as various insects and pollinators on the managed site.

Read more

Martbids: one in six breaking €3/kg in Roscrea