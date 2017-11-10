Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Confusion over proposed tractor MOT in NI
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Confusion over proposed tractor MOT in NI

By on
Plans to include tractors in the MOT vehicle test in Northern Ireland have been revised. Hannah Quinn-Mulligan and Peter McCann report.
Plans to include tractors in the MOT vehicle test in Northern Ireland have been revised. Hannah Quinn-Mulligan and Peter McCann report.

Plans to introduce mandatory testing for tractors in Northern Ireland have caused confusion over the potential requirement for tractors used by agricultural contractors to be tested.

The original plans were included in consultation opened by the Department of Infrastructure in September and set out to extend the MOT road vehicle test in NI to cover tractors capable of speeds of 40km/h.

The document stated that the tests were for “agricultural tractors where they are being used to draw trailers carrying goods, as opposed to being used purely for agricultural purposes”.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said that it was “extremely concerned” with the proposals which would affect agricultural contractors using some types of tractors to draw silage.

However, a department spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday that the eligibility for the tests have been narrowed down and will only cover tractors used for haulage that are outside a 15-mile radius of their operating base.

“The only situation where a fast tractor would require a goods vehicle test would be where the owner decides to use it for commercial use, not related to agriculture, horticulture or forestry, or outside of the 15-mile limit,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement, the UFU welcomed the confirmation from the department. “The last thing farmers needed was the hassle, cost and time of having to get an MOT. This would have driven up contractor costs, which would have been a burden for all farmers,” said UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt.

Read more

Tractor test to be shelved in ROI

More in News
Member +
Watch: Mercosur and Brexit overlap
EU
Watch: Mercosur and Brexit overlap
By Phelim O'Neill on 10 November 2017
Member
'Ireland could be an organic nation' - but not everyone agrees
News
'Ireland could be an organic nation' - but not everyone agrees
By Amy Forde on 10 November 2017
Weekend weather: rainfall warning
News
Weekend weather: rainfall warning
By Thomas Hubert on 10 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
UFU takes Mercosur concerns to Brussels
News
UFU takes Mercosur concerns to Brussels
By Phelim O'Neill on 08 November 2017
Member
News in-brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in-brief from Northern Ireland
By Peter McCann on 08 November 2017
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming
News
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming
By Caitríona Morrissey on 02 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad