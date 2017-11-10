Confusion over proposed tractor MOT in NI

The UFU was concerned that agricultural contractors could be required to MOT-test tractors.

Plans to include tractors in the MOT vehicle test in Northern Ireland have been revised. Hannah Quinn-Mulligan and Peter McCann report.

Plans to introduce mandatory testing for tractors in Northern Ireland have caused confusion over the potential requirement for tractors used by agricultural contractors to be tested.

The original plans were included in consultation opened by the Department of Infrastructure in September and set out to extend the MOT road vehicle test in NI to cover tractors capable of speeds of 40km/h.

The document stated that the tests were for “agricultural tractors where they are being used to draw trailers carrying goods, as opposed to being used purely for agricultural purposes”.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said that it was “extremely concerned” with the proposals which would affect agricultural contractors using some types of tractors to draw silage.

However, a department spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday that the eligibility for the tests have been narrowed down and will only cover tractors used for haulage that are outside a 15-mile radius of their operating base.

“The only situation where a fast tractor would require a goods vehicle test would be where the owner decides to use it for commercial use, not related to agriculture, horticulture or forestry, or outside of the 15-mile limit,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement, the UFU welcomed the confirmation from the department. “The last thing farmers needed was the hassle, cost and time of having to get an MOT. This would have driven up contractor costs, which would have been a burden for all farmers,” said UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt.

