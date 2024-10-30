Rising milk prices and the prospect of bigger winter bonuses were key factors behind a superb trade for freshly calved heifers at Taaffe Auctions’ monthly dairy sale in Dungannon Mart last week.

High-yielding pedigree Holstein heifers dominated the sale and prices peaked at 3,900 guineas (gns) for Mountainview Parfect Lavinia, from Moutainview Farms, Augher.

This November 2022-born daughter of Siemers Rengd Parfect is out of the homebred Mountainview Solomo Lavinia and calved on 21 September.

That was followed by 3,750gns for the second-lactation Newry Cyrpus MG Barbie from the Stevenson family, Kilkeel. She calved on 5 October and gave 10,574l in her lactation, at 3.23% protein and 4.31% butterfat.

The sale kicked off with four pedigree Holstein bulls from the Prehen herd of Stuart Smith, Derry.

The first entry in the ring made 2,900gns and was surpassed by the second entry, Prehen Files, at 3,900gns.

Born June 2023, this animal has a PLI of £737, with an extensive pedigree for milk solids in his background.

Selling for 3,250gns was Derrymore Rubels Mia Red from the McCorry family, Aghalee. Calved on 5 October, she is giving 38l.

Making 3,000gns was another second-calving animal from the Newry herd and yielding 40l daily.

Other lots

Other standout lots saw Hilltara Will Hulu from the McCormick family, Bangor making 2,900gns.

This heifer is doing 30l and calved one month. The same price was matched on two further occasions, firstly by Hilltara Gage Meggie and again by Simlahill Fuel Lou Ella from the McCann family, Bangor.

The Newtownards-based Patton family sold Ards Lambda T Chassity for 2,750gns. Calved on 5 September, this heifer is giving 32l. Derrymore Brett Sheila Red made 2,800gns. Calved on 1 October, this heifer is giving 40l.

This Holstein heifer, calved on 2 October and yielding 30l, made 2,500g.

This Holstein heifer, calved on 10 October and yielding 37l, made 2,450g.

This Holstein heifer, calved on 5 October and yielding 38l, made 3,250g

This Holstein heifer, calved on 9 September and yielding 32l, made 2,400g.

This Holstein heifer, calved on 24 September and yielding 30l, made 2,900g.

This second-lactation Holstein, calved 12 October and yielding 40l, made 3,000g.

This Holstein heifer, calved 10 September and yielding 39l, made 2,550g.

This Holstein heifer, calved 1 October and yielding 32l, made 2,250g

This Holstein heifer, calved 1 October and yielding 40l, made 2,800g.

This Holstein heifer, calved 3 October and yielding 30l, made 2,400g.

This Holstein heifer, calved 4 October and yielding 36l, made 2,400g.

Read more

Top tips for preventing mastitis this winter