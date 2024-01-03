By and large, milk supply in December 2023 was smaller than previous years and the normal for December is around 2% of annual supply.

November milk price was all about movement upwards except for the three milk processors in the Kerry and north Cork regions. Kerry, North Cork Co-op and the smaller Boherbue outfit all held, but didn’t increase milk price for November.

The rest increased milk price by between 1.5c/l and 2c/l.

Tirlán, Dairygold, Lakeland and the west Cork co-ops all lifted by 2c/l. Aurivo increased milk price by 1.5c/l including VAT. Tipperary Co-op pays an unconditional winter bonus on all November milk supplies of 3c/l.

While volumes are small at this time of the year, farmers will be delighted to see milk price on the way up again. More positivity this week in the GDT result means the upward trend will continue into December milk price and the first months of 2024.

November is the last significant milk supply month for most spring milk producers. December milk price will be set next week.

Kerry was top of division two in October. However, no move upwards for November means it slips back down to the bottom of division two.

The Kerry price is just ahead of Tirlán which in turn slipped into division three despite a 2c/l rise in November.

North Cork Co-op didn’t increase November milk price either and it means it is now rooted to the bottom of the league paying €4.50/kg milk solids or 32c/l in old money.

The cumulative column in the main table shows the cumulative payout at modern milk solids for a typical spring milk producer year to date.

It excludes milk quality bonuses that some processors have for milk under 200 cell count. If included, this would push the west Cork milk cheque further ahead of others.