Donal O' Leary

Farm operative – Co Kildare

Miletree Farms is currently recruiting a general farm operative for a 380 cow Dairy in Clane, Co Kildare.

The successful applicant will be required to complete farm duties such as milking, general yard work, calving, and general animal husbandry.

On farm accommodation can also be provided if needed.

To find out more about the role, click here.

Two farm assistants – Co Cork and Co Kildare

Dairy Stride Ltd has two positions open for dairy farm assistants. One position is required for a 230-cow dairy herd in Kildare and another is required at their farm in Cork.

The employers are looking for somebody with ideally one year of dairy farm experience.

Farm jobs will include milking, calf rearing, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

The roles come as a one-year contract with an annual salary of €34,000, at a minimum of 39 hours/week.

Accommodation can also be provided to the successful applicant.

The deadline for application is Thursday 28 November and to apply, send your CV by email to dairystride1@gmail.com.

For more information on the roles, click here.

Assistant farm manager – Co Meath

Barrow Hill Dairy Ltd are recruiting two dairy farm assistants on a 500-cow dairy herd in Slane, Co. Meath.

Duties will include milking, calf rearing, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

The employers are seeking applicants with ideally on year of dairy farm experience and the successful applicants will be required to work a minimum of 39 hours/week.

The role will consist of a one-year contract with a salary of €34,000 per annum.

Accommodation can be provided.

To apply, send email your CV, by Thursday, 28 November, to barrowhilldairy@gmail.com and more information on the role is available here.