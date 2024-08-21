Milk prices have risen across the board for July supplies.

Carbery has risen its base price by 1c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied in July.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - a base milk price of 41.28c/l at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat will be paid, excluding VAT and bonuses.

A 0.5c/l, excluding VAT, somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, as well as a sustainability bonus, will be paid to qualifying suppliers on top of this.

This comes as processors across the board have risen milk prices for July.

Dairy markets

A spokesperson for Carbery said that while the strong performance of butter in dairy markets is encouraging, the Carbery portfolio is more cheese driven.

“Prices are improving, but more slowly than butter, as is typically the case with cheese,” the spokesperson added.