Unloading milk at the Dairygold plant in Mitchelstown, Co Cork. / Donal O' Leary

Dairygold Co-op has reversed a decision to link milk price top-ups with trading activity.

In a letter to all members sent last Monday, the co-op said it was making the decision based on feedback it received from members.

Dairygold had planned to only give the full amount of any future milk price top-ups to farmers who purchase inputs with the co-op, to the value of 6c/l or more of their annual milk supply.

For those that trade less than this, Dairygold intended to reduce the top-ups by 50%.

The move angered farmers and a meeting of disgruntled suppliers was held in Mitchelstown in early January, attended by over 300 people.

Dairygold said the decision to drop the change was made after re-engaging with regional committees, focus groups and members.

Invite-only focus group meetings were held in mid-January, with farmers grouped based on age and farm size. The meetings were chaired by ifac.

In 2025, farmers who trade with the co-op will be rewarded with gift-voucher style payment cards that can be used in Dairygold stores only.

In 2026, only farmers that spend more than 6c/l with the co-op will receive these cards. These payments are separate to any milk price top-ups or feed rebates which all suppliers will receive.

In its letter to co-op members this week, Dairygold was critical of members who “make demands while publicly criticising the co-op”.

This is a reference to the protest meeting organisers, who had scheduled another meeting for last night.

Dairygold confirmed that its representatives would not be attending the meeting.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dairygold said it is open to engaging with all members through the appropriate representative structures.

“This approach [holding public meetings] not only ignores Dairygold’s existing governance structures and democratically elected representatives, but is also damaging to the society’s operation and reputation, especially with Dairygold stakeholders including members, customers and employees”, the statement read.