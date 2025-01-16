Kerry Dairy Ireland has set its December milk price at 47.71c/l, excluding VAT.
This is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat and marks a 0.47c/l rise, excluding VAT, in the milk price at the co-op compared with November.
Meanwhile, at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price of milk supplied in December is 52.25c/l, excluding VAT. This is a 0.52c/l, excluding VAT, increase compared with the previous month.
Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for December, the milk price return, not including VAT but inclusive of bonuses, is 61.07c/l.
A spokesperson for Kerry Dairy said: “Butter and cheese prices in Europe have eased from recent highs, but remain relatively stable within a narrow band.
“It remains to be seen whether projected volume increases will materialise and how increased supply will impact markets.”
Other co-ops
Both Lakeland Dairies and Dairygold announced that there would be no change between their November and December milk prices, along with announcing end-of-year bonuses for the 2024 milk supply.
For standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, the December milk price at Lakeland is 47.32c/l, excluding VAT.
Dairygold set its price for milk supplied last month with the same constituents at 47.71c/l, excluding VAT.
